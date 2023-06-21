€273k for projects in Galway City under Community Support Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of over quarter of a million euro has been announced for projects in Galway City under the 2022 Community Support Fund.

The fund aims to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

In total, 73 local projects across Galway City will benefit from the latest round of funding worth €273 thousand.

The allocations range from €1 thousand to €20 thousand to help with ongoing costs, such as equipment, bills and facilities.

Some of the larger allocations include €26 thousand to Croí na Gaillimhe, €20 thousand to Blood Bike West; €18 thousand to Irish Girl Guides and €16 thousand to Helplink Mental Health.