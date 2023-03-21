€25K worth of tools stolen from Ahascragh builder in two separate burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €25,000 worth of tools and a trailer have been stolen from a builder based in Ahascragh during two separate burglaries.

Last month, €20,000 worth of power tools were taken from the builder’s storage container in Ballybrit.

Now, Gardaí in Mountbellew have confirmed that over the bank holiday weekend, €5,000 worth of tools were stolen from a shed behind his house at Castlefrench, Ballinamore Bridge

Garda Kenny Boyle has details on the trailer that was also stolen during this burglary which occurred between 11 on Sunday night and 5 on Monday morning