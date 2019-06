Galway Bay fm newsroom – €240,000 has been awarded to GMIT to support apprenticeship programmes.

It’s part of a €7.5 million fund towards apprenticeships across the country.

The investment will assist with the modernisation of equipment and facilities available to apprentices undergoing training.

GMIT will receive €60,000 for electrical apprenticeships and €180,000 euro for motor apprenticeships.

