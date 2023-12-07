Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

€20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

The villages of Clarinbridge and Craughwell can now look towards future expansion and growth – following a major annoucement this morning.

€20m has been announced for the development of new wastewater treatment plants in both villages.

It’s long been argued that towns and villages across Galway are being strangled from realising their potential due to lack of these plants.

Until now, developing new housing estates in either Clarinbridge or Craughwell was virtually impossible.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this funding is a major game-changer.

