20 February 2024

€200K funding for flood works for Dunmore, Gort and Mountbellew Lake

Almost €200,000 in funding has been announced for minor flooding mitigation works across three Galway areas.

€135,000 will be used for proposed works at Mountbellew, which will seeks to repair the embankment breach and sluice gate failure.

Castlefarm in Dunmore will get just over €34,000 to instal a new pipe to replace the old stone culvert

While €18,000 will go toward works at Roo, Tiernevin in Gort

