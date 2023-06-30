€200,000 for Galway parks, walking trails and outdoor amenities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €200,000 in funding has been awarded to Galway for walking trails and outdoor amenities.

The investment has been announced by Minister Heather Humphreys as part of the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy.

The funding is part of a 3 million euro national investment from Coillte and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

€115,200 is going toward a major upgrade of the outer loop of the mountain bike trail in Derroura in Connemara.

€57,600 will be used to reroute part of the Western Way in Lackavrea to provide a more durable gravel surface.

While a further €34,560 will go toward significant repair on trails across Inchagoill Island.