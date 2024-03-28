€200,000 for 7 outdoor projects across Galway

Share story:

Funding of almost €200 thousand has been awarded for 7 outdoor projects across Galway.

It’ll enable enhanced wheelchair accessible walkways at Creggs Wildlife Park, and the installation of signage for the “Gateway to the Corrib” cycle route in Claran.

Allocations will also enable the upgrade of the Beara Breifne/Hymany Way walking trail, and the Knockdoemore Park/Lackagh walkway.

There’ll also be accessibility upgrade works at two beaches in Connemara – An Trá Mór near Inverin, and Cill Murvey on Inis Mór – as well as at Traught Beach in Kinvara.

Minister Heather Humphries say outdoor amenities are hugely important for both locals and visitors.