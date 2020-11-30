€2.8 million allocated to Galway schools for development of digital technologies

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €2.8 million has been allocated to primary and post-primary schools in county Galway towards the development of information and communication technologies.

The funding is allocated under the Department of Education’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Grants.

It includes over €1.5 million for 232 primary schools and almost €1.3 million for 47 post-primary schools across the county.

This is the third highest allocation of funds in the country.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says it will deliver real and tangible results for almost 300 schools around Galway.