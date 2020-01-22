€2.7m allocated to GMIT for new creative enterprise building at Cluain Mhuire campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enterprise Ireland has awarded 2.7 million euro in funding to GMIT to construct a new creative enterprise building at its Cluain Mhuire campus.

The grant has been allocated from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund to the Comhoibriú “Creative Enterprise West’ project which is based in the college’s Creative Arts and Media campus.

The project will be enhanced by 1.1 million euro in additional contributions from a range of partners including GMIT, the Western Development Commission, Galway Film Centre, Udaras na Gaeltachta and TG4.

The Creative Media centre was recently allocated 3 million euro by GMIT’s governing body, to upgrade existing facilities and to develop new buildings to accomodate increasing student numbers.