€2.5m funding for over 30 school projects in Galway city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of 2.5 million euro has been allocated to over 30 schools in Galway city and county for a range of projects under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed the provision of a funding investment of €65 million to facilitate the delivery of 497 projects nationwide.

307 projects at primary level have been approved involving mechanical works, electrical works, window projects and external play areas.

190 projects have been sanctioned at post-primary level involving roof works, mechanical works, electrical works, and window projects.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says schools will benefit from having this much advance notice of what funding is available.