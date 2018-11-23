€2.5m for two major projects in Connemara under Rural Generation Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over two million euro in funding has been announced for two projects in Connemara under the new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The Government initiative aims to provide crucial support for projects which aim to revitalise and regenerate rural communities nationwide.

The first round of funding under the €1bn fund is being announced today – with further annoucements expected in the near future.

