€2.5 million allocated to transform Portumna Courthouse into new multi-purpose remote working and artistic centre

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over €2.5 million has been allocated to transform Portumna Courthouse into a new multi-purpose arts, performance, remote working and social space.

The project encompasses the physical and social regeneration of the courthouse to enhance its value for the local community.

The funding is being provided under the €1Billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which aims to support the key objectives the Government’s of Our Rural Future policy.

In total 75 million euro has been awarded to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland into remote working hubs through the scheme.

24 projects have been funded to turn run-down buildings, cinemas, courthouses and hotels into modern public spaces across rural Ireland.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says the Portumna project will increase day and evening time tourism and community activity – attracting visitors to the town and providing essential remote working space to support local workers and new enterprises