€2.3m in financial and wellbeing support for students at NUIG and GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €2.3 million in funding supports has been sanctioned for third-level students in Galway.

NUIG has secured over 1.2 million euro as part of the student assistance fund, while GMIT has been allocated over 576 thousand euro.

The student hardship fund is targeted at students who are struggling in the areas of rent, food and bills.

An additional 350 thousand euro has been allocated to NUIG for student mental health supports, while GMIT has secured 165 thousand euro for the measure.

This will be used to recruit additional student counsellors as well as training staff to enable them to support and refer students to appropriate services.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says many students are dealing with the after-effects of lockdown and need support in readjusting to life on campus….