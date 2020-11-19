€2.2 million allocated to Galway farmers through beef scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €2.2 million has been allocated to Galway farmers through the Beef Finisher Payment Scheme.

The scheme is a one-off, exchequer funded grant which was designed to provide support for beef finishing farms in Ireland which have been severely impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1,854 Galway farmers are set to receive payments, while a further €1.2 million has been awarded to 1,024 farmers in Roscommon.

In total over 27,000 farmers nationwide are set to receive the Department of Agriculture grants from an overall pot worth €46.6 million.

Roscommon Senator Eugene Murphy says the allocations will provide key support to beef farmers at a critical time…