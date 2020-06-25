€1m regeneration fund for Portumna, €800k for Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one million euro has been allocated to Portumna as part of a major regeneration plan while nearly 800-thousand euro has been allocated to Clifden.

The grants have been made under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Clifden’s allocation of 790-thousand euro will go towards a plan to enhance the town’s centre.

Projects under the enhancement plan include the provision of a centre for remote working and start-up businesses, a re-design of Beach Road Quay and the establishment of a tourism officer.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion says it’s a welcome boost for the community as the town begins to ‘unlock’ after Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a €1m funding injection in Portumna will be used to draw up a masterplan for the regeneration of the town.

The plan entitled Portumna Vision 2030 details a range of projects which include renovating the courthouse and converting it into a community arts centre, remote working hub and tourist information office.

There would also be public realm regeneration works at St Brendan’s Court, Clonfert Avenue, Bridge Road and Castle Avenue.

Portumna Vision 2030 also sets out to develop a sculpture park linking the castle, workhouse, courthouse, forest park and loop walk with a wayfinding project to link all of the above elements.

There is also a plan to acquire two protected buildings on Abbey Street and convert them into homes for town centre living, while retaining the protected structures.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney says Portumna has seen its population decline and its businesses suffer and the investment is badly needed.

