€1m for two University of Galway postdoctoral health researchers

1.1 million euro is being awarded to two postdoctoral researchers at the University of Galway for health-related projects.

Almost €600,000 is being given to Tapas Mitra, who is developing a smart shape-memory scaffold aimed at reducing chronic pain in osteoarthritis.

While Thi Nga Tran will receive over €575,000 to develop a cost-effective alternative film for wound healing applications.

Nationally, over €14m is being awarded to 25 projects to support early career researchers under the SFI-IRC Pathway programme.