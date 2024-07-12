Galway Bay FM

12 July 2024

~1 minutes read

€1m for two University of Galway postdoctoral health researchers

Share story:
€1m for two University of Galway postdoctoral health researchers

1.1 million euro is being awarded to two postdoctoral researchers at the University of Galway for health-related projects.

Almost €600,000 is being given to Tapas Mitra, who is developing a smart shape-memory scaffold aimed at reducing chronic pain in osteoarthritis.

While Thi Nga Tran will receive over €575,000 to develop a cost-effective alternative film for wound healing applications.

Nationally, over €14m is being awarded to 25 projects to support early career researchers under the SFI-IRC Pathway programme.

Share story:

Councillor "regrets" voting for city council move to Crown Square and doubles down on claim of €30m overun

A city councillor says he “regrets” voting for the controversial planned city council move to Crown Square in Mervue. Councillor Alan Cheevers...

New social-rental scheme officially launched in Tuam

Co-operative Housing Ireland have unveiled eight new homes at Plás an Chruicéid in Tuam. The houses, funded by the Credit Union Approved Housing Body Fu...

Ballinasloe preparing for arrival of 64 Ukrainian families

Preparations are underway as 64 Ukrainian families are expected to move into modular homes in Ballinasloe by Mid-August. A pedestrian crossing has been in...

UHG and Portiuncula on opposite ends of scale for outpatient appointment waiting times

A new publication shows that UHG and Portiuncula Hospital are at opposite ends of the scale when it comes to outpatient waiting times. University Hospital...