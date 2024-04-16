Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

€160 thousand for Athenry Boys National School under Safe Routes To School scheme

€160 thousand in funding has been awarded to Athenry Boys National School under the Safe Routes to Schools scheme.

The scheme, set up in 2020, aims to make it safer for students to cycle and walk to their local school.

Measures can range from cycling infrastructure and bicycle parking, to improved footpaths and new road markings and signage.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Anne Rabbitte said it’s badly needed in Athenry.

