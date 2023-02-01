€15m funding for active travel measures across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €15m in funding has been awarded for active travel projects across Galway.

There’s €12m for Galway City, and a further €3m for the county.

The biggest allocations in the city include €3m for the new Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycle bridge, and €750 thousand for a Parkmore bus priority scheme.

In the county, the largest allocations are €514k for active travel schemes in East Galway, and €348k for schemes in West Galway.

Other projects include public lighting, individual school schemes, junction upgrades, cycle networks and funding for active travel staff at both local authorities.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says it’s vital that villages, towns and cities become more friendly places to walk and cycle.