€158,000 funding announced for public amenity areas in Tuam and Lough Corrib

Funding has been announced for amenity improvement works in Tuam and on Lough Corrib.

€108,000 has been allocated in funding for the Palace Grounds, Tuam with a further €50,000 allocated for piers on Lough Corrib namely, Annaghkeen Pier, Greenfields Pier and Kilbeg pier.

The funding announced will go towards the upgrading and replacement of amenities in both venues which will include the upgrade and replacement of park benches, upgrade of the bins, new wheelchair and buggy/pram accessible areas, and repairs to existing paths.

Tuam Councillor Fianna Fail’s Donagh Killilea made the announcement this afternoon adding that this funding will be of a major benefit to both communities.

Works will start in June and will be completed over the summer months.

