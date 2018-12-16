Current track
€150k funding for two social enterprises in Galway

Written by on 16 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost €150 thousand has been awarded to two well-known social enterprises in Galway.

€74 thousand has been allocated to the Galway Centre for Independent Living, a non-profit which helps people to remain living in their own home.

A further €70 thousand has been awarded to Galway Traveller Movement, which works towards equality and self determination for the Traveling community.

The funding has been allocated under the Goverment’s Dormat Accounts Fund programme.

Author

GBFM News

