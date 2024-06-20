Galway Bay FM

€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners

Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board.

The funding will help improve access and supports for around 600 learners in Galway, Roscommon and surrounding areas.

SOLAS – the state agency responsible for Further Education and Training – has made the allocation as part of €5 million in national Reach Funding.

It will also support participation in online learning, connect communities, and provide social supports to the most vulnerable groups in the local communities.

