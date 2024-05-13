Galway Bay FM

13 May 2024

€14m investment for community facilities in Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam

Almost 14 million euro has been announced for Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

In Athenry, six million is being invested in revitalising the town centre and turning an existing vacant building into a state of the art community and enterprise hub.

Four million will go toward a new multi-use community and enterprise facility in Glenamaddy.

Meanwhile in Tuam over 3.5 million will allow for the complete transformation of the historic Tuam Town Hall into a community, enterprise and arts facility”

Galwat East TD Ciaran Cannon says this funding will be of huge benefit to all three rural areas.

