€14m in funding for University of Galway medical device research centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €14 million in funding has been awarded to University of Galway medical device research centre, CÚRAM.

The funding will go toward creating 50 postdoctoral fellowship opportunities across ten Science Foundation Ireland partner institutions.

The award will help launch MedTrain+, a programme which trains fellows across the medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

It also gives fellows the chance to work in Europe’s first certified Green Lab at University of Galway.