€140k awarded for Mountbellew Walled Garden redevelopment

By
GBFM News
-
Mountbellew Heritage & Tourism Netowrk's 'Leader Grant Team' pictured at the signing of Leader -Capital Works funding at the entrance to the Walled Garden: Back Row (L-R); David Walsh, Frank Keane (GRD Leader) and Oliver Murray. Front; Gerry Gavin and Jimmy Noone (Chairman).

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €140,000 in funding has been awarded to the Mountbellew Walled Garden redevelopment project.

The monies have been allocated to the Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism network for the rejuvenation scheme.

The capital works funding will be provided by Galway Rural Development, in a phased basis, and will cover 70 percent of the total cost of the project – with remainder coming from voluntary labour and local fundraising initiatives.

The redevelopment will include repairs to the old gate at the garden’s entrance, capping along the garden’s walls and the safe removal of ivy.

The extensive eighteenth century garden was once part of the large Bellew estate and consists of 7 metre high limestone walls on 4.2 acres parcel of land.

Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network chairperson Jimmy Noone told Galway Talks a lot of hard work has gone into the project in recent years.

To hear from Mr Noone, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR