€125,000 allocated to Galway sports clubs for COVID-19 hygiene enhancements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €125,000 has been allocated to Galway sports clubs to help with the cost of supressing COVID-19.

In total 101 clubs have received allocations to implement hygiene and social distancing enhancements.

The funding from Sports Ireland is being provided to smaller community groups and clubs and is intended to support the return to sporting activities.

It’s part of an €85 million package announced this week in support of national governing bodies and sport clubs throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Galway Sports Partnership has received an additional €15,000 to support clubs who did not get their applications in on time for the grants scheme.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says sport at every level has been very important to many people amid the challenges and restrictions that the pandemic has created.