€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council

Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024

It’s an increase of around €8,000 on last years, and was voted on at City Hall last evening

Almost half a million will be be distributed to various city projects and grants for community groups.

While the deficit of 7 million reported of September has also been balanced out.

Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare says balancing the budget was a challenge