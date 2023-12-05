5 December 2023
~1 minutes read
€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council
Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024
It’s an increase of around €8,000 on last years, and was voted on at City Hall last evening
Almost half a million will be be distributed to various city projects and grants for community groups.
While the deficit of 7 million reported of September has also been balanced out.
Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare says balancing the budget was a challenge