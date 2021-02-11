€12 million funding announced for walking and cycling infrastructure projects in Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €12 million in funding has been announced for walking and cycling infrastructure projects in Galway city.

33 projects will be supported through the latest allocation under the National Investment Fund, including close to €5 million for 15 new schemes.

Of the new projects, the Eglington Canal Cycle scheme will receive €600,000, €800,000 has been awarded to the Ballyloughane Road cycle initiative, while €930,000 has been allocated for city centre active travel measures.

Meanwhile, €6.9 million has been granted to Galway city council to continue its work on 17 key projects.

This includes two €1 million allocations for the Ardaun Transport study in the east of the city, and permeability works at Miller’s Lane near Rahoon, while the Galway Cross City link project will receive €750,000.

In total €240 million has been invested in 468 active travel schemes across the country through the latest round of NTA funding.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says when completed the schemes will be of huge benefit to city centre residents and those commuting to Galway.