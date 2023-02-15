€10m for new education and community centre in Indreabhán

Galway Bay FM newsroom – €10m in funding has been announced for a new education and community centre in Indreabhán.

The new state-of-the-art centre will be built on Údarás property at An Cnoc, which is currently used by Coláiste Lurgan and local community groups.

Coláiste Lurgan will be the main tenant during the summer period – but it’ll also be an educational, youth, sports and community facility at other times during the year.

It’s expected a planning application will be lodged shortly, and it’s hoped the new centre will be completed by late 2025.

Speaking to John Morley, Director at Coláiste Lurgan, Mícheál O Foighil, said it’s a huge day for the Irish language.