29 February 2024

€108K study of Oranmore-Kinvara coastline to take 18 months

A 108,000 euro study of the Oranmore to Kinvara coastline will take 18 months to complete.

While Councillor Martina Kinnane has welcomed the approved funding, she says it’s an ‘absolute joke’ that homes and businesses will be kept waiting such a long time.

Galway County Council applied for the funding to help identify homes and businesses at risk of flooding, with the hopes of finding solutions.

It comes following devastating flood damage in those areas in November during Storm Debi.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says she will continue to pressure the OPW to take short term measures in the meantime:

