€100k funding boost for Belclare Sports Facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €100,000 in funding has been granted to the Community Sports Facility in Belclare.

The LEADER funding will go towards enhancement works at the facility which include the replacement of the astro-turf and football nets, the installation of LED energy-saving lights, and the re-surfacing of the carpark.

Outdoor exercise equipment will also be installed as well as additional equipment for the playground to help develop mobility in young children.

The works are to begin next month and it’s expected they’ll be complete by next year.

Galway East TD and PRO for the Belclare-Sylane Community Council, Seán Canney says the funding covers 75 per cent of the total cost.

