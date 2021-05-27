€100,000 Government funding announced for 10 biodiversity projects across city and county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €100,000 in Government funding has been allocated to promote biodiversity and to tackle Invasive Alien Species or IAS across Galway city and county.

Projects supported by the investment include the treatment of 19 IAS sites in the city, a biodiversity and pollinator awareness campaign in the county, a Health Green Spaces project, and a barn owl conservation strategy.

Over €50,000 will be invested in five projects in Galway city, and another five projects in the county will receive funding of close to €50,000 under the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

€16,000 will go towards managing, controlling and eradicating IAS such as hogweed, Japanese knotweed and Rhododendron at 19 locations in Galway city.

Meanwhile, in the county, a management plan for gunnera – an invasive species – in parts of Connemara including Clifden, will cost around €16,000 – with some €13,000 set to be spent on a research project on wetlands in north-east Galway.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the projects will create greater awareness of the threats posed to the environment – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]