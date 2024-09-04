Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

€100 million price tag to upgrade nine roads throughout Galway city

At least 100 million euro is needed to upgrade nine roads throughout the city, mostly on the west side.

The figure has been revealed to local councilors at a meeting of the West Area Committee, however it’s likely the final cost of all necessary works could be higher.

The prediction does not account for the purchase of land which would be needed to widen roads for foot paths and cycle lanes.

The figure has been revealed from a study undertaken after sites were refused planning permission due to a lack of road infrastructure.

Labour City Councillor Níall McNelis says the road network has not kept pace with development in the area:

