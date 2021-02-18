€1 million to address longstanding traffic problems at Parkmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €1 million has been allocated to address longstanding traffic problems at Parkmore in the east of the city.

Minister of state at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has announced the funding as part of an ongoing investment in sustainable travel in Galway.

Around €700,000 of the departmental allocation will be used to provide a bus lane on Parkmore Road and an internal bus route within Parkmore east through to Parkmore west.

Buses will also be given priority on the Monivea Road and Doughiska Road, while cycle access will be provided from Briarhill towards Parkmore Business Park as part of measures which will cost a further €150,000.

Meanwhile, an additional €150,000 will be spent on pedestrian and cycle links in the area, which will include the provision of access from the Tuam Road.

There will also be bus priority from the Tuam Road to Parkmore East via Galway Racecourse.

Minister Naughton argues traffic congestion at Parkmore is an issue that has affected commuters east of the city for many years.

She says today’s announcement is a major step towards relieving the issues that have hindered the area for far too long.