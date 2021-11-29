€1 million funding for four outdoor recreational projects across Galway

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A number of outdoor recreation projects in Galway are in for a boost with the announcement of almost €1 million in funding.

The National Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has granted €500,000 towards the development of a 2.4km route on the Portumna Blueway.

€200,000 has been allocated to the regeneration of trails and recreational areas at the Woodford Millenium Oak Forest.

In Letterfrack, €183,000 will support the upgrade of the existing Atlantic Waterfall Walk.

The Long Point at Loughrea Lake. will also benefit from €50,000 to accommodate the planning for a major upgrade of facilities there