€1.7m awarded for upgrade works at NUIG and GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of €1.7m has been announced to support campus and infrastructure upgrades at NUIG and GMIT.

The figure is part of a national allocation of €15 million announced by Minister Simon Harris.

Minister Simon Harris says the latest allocation of €15 million brings the minor works capital programme for this academic year to its highest point in a decade.

The latest round of funding is provided based on factors including student numbers, course types and mode of student.

Of the funding announced, over €1 million has been awarded to NUI Galway, while a further €658 thousand has been awarded to GMIT.

Minister Harris says the funding will help colleges invest in additional works to protect students and staff – as well as allow them to upgrade campuses and equipment for the long term.

The largest allocation nationwide was to UCD, which received funding of just under €1.5 million.