€1.7 million confirmed for Galway 2020 sponsorship

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

€1.7 million has been confirmed in sponsorship for Galway 2020, with an additional €3.2 million worth of proposals currently under consideration.

The CEO and Artistic Director of Galway 2020 addressed City Hall last evening where they provided an update on the European Capital of Culture project, including its finances.

CEO Patricia Philbin told the meeting the project has now secured charitable status which it’s hoped will make a considerable difference.

The meeting heard income in the region of €400 thousand is also expected to be raised through merchandising depending on the number of retailers who come on board.

Fianna Fail councillor Ollie Crowe referred to the initial estimated corporate sponsorship target of €7 million and asked if there was any concern in

relation to the running of events with only €1.7m confirmed.

Patricia Philbin said it’s not unusual in events of this nature that public funding would come first and private after.

