€1.5m to be issued to Galway farmers under Sheep Welfare Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €1.5m in advance payments are to be issued to Galway farmers under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The advance payments comprise 85 percent of the overall payment, with the balance to be paid in the second quarter of next year.

Almost 2,200 Galway farmers will get €1.58 million – one of the largest allocations in the country, behind Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

The lowest figure is in Co. Clare, where just 174 farmers will avail of payments totalling €62 thousand.

Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney says the latest allocations will be a welcome boost to sheep farmers across the county…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.