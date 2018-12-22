Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

€1.5m funding to ‘transform’ Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Written by on 22 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The announcement of €1.5m in funding for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea is being welcomed as an investment that will ‘transform’ the junction.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Kilmeen Cross on the N65 has been the source of grave concern for many years.

Campaigners have long-sought a wide range of safety initiatives at the busy junction – including the provision of lighting.

€1.5m in funding has now been awarded to Kilmeen Cross as part of a €21m allocation for primary and secondary roads across Galway.

Minister Cannon says it’s not yet known if lighting will be covered under the funding – but it will be fought for.

Meanwhile, local campaigners installed temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross last night – something they have done on several occasions to highlight their concerns.

Campaigner Jackie Flannery says they’re delighted with the latest funding but permanent lightning needs to be installed.

To hear more from Minister Cannon and Ms. Flannery, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Assurance given over staffing at UHG during Christmas period

22 December 2018

0 0

Director of Galway-based EA Games secures injunction preventing his dismissal

22 December 2018

0 0

More than 20 million euro for national roads in Galway

21 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Saturday 22nd December, 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

22 additional Gardai to police Galway roads over Christmas

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend