€1.5m funding announced for works at harbours and piers across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of over €1.5m has been announced for a number of projects at harbours and piers across Galway.

The funding is part of a national programme worth €38m, which is primarily focused on Ireland’s six fishery harbour centres.

As one of those six centres, Ross An Mhíl will receive €1.1m under the latest round of funding.

It’ll go towards the upgrade of offices, net storage areas, CCTV, safety and maintenance, and disability access – as well as deep water quay works.

The national fund of €38m also partly focuses on enhancement schemes for 79 local authority harbours nationwide.

In total almost half a million euro has been allocated towards minor works at 21 harbours and piers along the entire Galway coastline.

Works will include safety enhancements, replacement of moorings, repair works and installation of signage.

They stretch from the island of Inisboffin to a range of harbours and piers along the Connemara coast, down to Renville near Oranmore and Kinvara in South Galway.