€1.4m for University of Galway to lead research on methane reduction in farming

University of Galway is to receive €1.4m to lead research into how to reduce methane generated from farming.

The project focuses on innovations in beef and dairy farming for feed, manure and slurry along with targeted breeding programmes.

Teagasc, the Northern Ireland-based Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation will work alongside teams at the university on the project.

Lecturer, Dr Sinéad Waters, is the Project Lead, and she explains the need for this research.