€1.3m funding to support live performances across Galway this summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €1.3m funding has been announced to support gigs and festivals in Galway this summer.

It’s as the Government has unveiled a national allocation of €25m under The Live Performance Support Scheme.

The largest allocation of almost €200 thousand will go to the Galway Comedy Festival, to support the staging of live shows.

A further €185 has been awarded to Strange Brew Limited, towards a series a concerts to be held in Galway, Dublin, Limerick and Cork, as well as three large outdoor events.

€182 thousand will go to popular west end venue the Róisín Dubh, for a series of live shows peformed at the venue and outdoor beer garden.

Clonbur-based Gemstone Business Consultants has been granted an allocation of €169 thousand for a number of live music performances over a weekend.

€132 thousand will support traditional live music events at the Black Gate at St. Francis Street – while a further €130 thousand has been awarded for live performances at Munroes Live.

City-based production company Milestone Inventive has been allocated €127 thousand for a number of outdoor performances of ‘Playboy of the Western World’.

€95 thousand has been granted to the well known Trad on the Prom show, while €64 thousand will support a Mike Denver plus guests sit down concert.

And just under €32 thousand will go to the CelloVision project, which blends live and pre-recorded music with unconventional video and imagery on stage.