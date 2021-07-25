€1.2m for NUIG to lead EU project on third level innovation

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A team at NUI Galway has been awarded €1.2m in funding to lead a European project on building innovation in higher education.

Idea to Impact – or i2i – aims to train students and staff enhance the start-up ecosystem in a network of Universities and colleges.

The project will train more than 800 students and 300 staff across a range of European educational institutes over a two year period.

It gets underway this month – with the ultimate aim of developing a more entrepreneurial mindset in disciplines including heath, technology, climate, culture and creativity.

NUI Galway, working with partner institutions in Spain, Greece, Slovakia and Bulgaria, has been awarded €1.2m to lead the project.

The research team says it looks forward to demonstrating the potential of the west of Ireland as a leader in the Entrepreneurial domain – and working with like-minded partners to build innovation capacity and create a foundation for future funding in the field.