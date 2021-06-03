€1.2 million funding announced for 34 road improvement projects across county Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government funding of almost €1.2 million has been announced for road improvement measures at 34 locations in county Galway.

The works supported by the programme include flood alleviation measures, bridge repairs, road-edge protection works, and the replacement of sea walls or retaining walls that support roads.

One of the larger allocations of 120 thousand euro is set to be used at Owenbristy in Ardrahan for road raising, while 105 thousand euro has been allocated to raise and reprofile the road at Lissyegan in Ahascragh.

75 thousand euro has been allocated for drainage works at Deerpark in Oranmore, 30 thousand euro will go towards flood prevention works at Moycullen Nursing Home, while 15 thousand euro will be used to replace a road crossing at Errisbeg East in Roundstone.

In total, 17.3 million euro has been allocated to 432 roads project nationwide under the Climate Adaptation Investment Programme.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.