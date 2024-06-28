Dutch Ambassador praises Galway for harnessing its potential in renewable energy and the marine

Share story:

Dutch Ambassador Maaike van Koldam has praised Galway for harnessing its potential in renewable energy and in the marine sector.

The Ambassador has been visiting Galway this week, meeting with politicians, Dutch-owned businesses and those working in the marine sector.

The visit highlights the increasing importance of Dutch-Irish relations in offshore renewable energy, and in all trade since Brexit.

The Netherlands is Ireland’s fifth largest export partner for goods, and fourth largest for services.