Dunnes Stores Edward Square to sell wedding dresses from Friday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Wedding dresses could be coming to a supermarket near you.

Dunnes Stores has launched a new bridal collection by Irish designer Joanne Hynes.

It ranges in price from 50 to 400 euro.

It will only be available in select stores in Dublin, Cork and Galway from Friday morning – with the collection available in Galway at Edward Square.

Editor of weddings website, One Fab Day, Jessica O’Sullivan says the new collection will appeal to brides looking for an affordable, designer alternative.