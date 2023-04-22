Dunmore to celebrate 40 years of twinning this weekend

The town of Dunmore will hold a special celebration this weekend to mark 40 years of twinning with the French town of Querrien in Brittany.

The first visit took place in 1983 when a group from Dunmore visited the town with the first return visit a year later.

Since then, hundreds of people have made the journey in both directions and this evening, a group of around twenty people will arrive in Dunmore to begin a week of festivities.

Tommy Howley, who has been part of the twinning from early on, said that it was something that developed over the years.