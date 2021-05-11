Dunmore regeneration proposal to be submitted for Part 8 planning this month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped a proposal for the rural regeneration of Bridge Street in Dunmore will be submitted for Part 8 planning later this month.

Documents for the scheme are currently being finalised.

The narrow street has been largely derelict for many years and is not sufficiently wide for two lanes of traffic to safely pass.

The purpose of the project is to improve the centre of Dunmore to enable regeneration within the town, improve the usability of Bridge Street and encourage use of the Square.

Four submissions were received as part of the second phase of public consultation which set out the emerging preferred route which would involve widening on the eastern side of Bridge Street.

It’s hoped the proposal will be brought forward for Part 8 planning in mid-May.