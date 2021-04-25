Dunmore member of the Vintners Federation of Ireland calls for coherent plan as hospitality reopens in the north this week

print

A new survey has revealed that the vast majority of publicans want to be allowed reopen like Northern Ireland where all hospitality outlets will open together this week without any division between food and non-food pubs or the requirement for a substantial meal.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) says the upcoming Government announcement about reopening hospitality must include a coherent plan that provides confidence for its members and the 50,000 staff employed by pubs.

This coming Friday pubs in Northern Ireland will reopen for outdoor trading then three weeks later they can resume indoor business.

A similar scenario in the Republic would see outdoor resume on 28th May and indoors on 18th June, assuming a four-week lag in ROI vaccinations compared to the North.

The VFI is calling for pubs to be allowed reopen for outdoor trading on 28th May followed four weeks later by indoor trading on 18th June.

The survey findings are published as the Government prepares to reveal its reopening plan for the hospitality sector this coming Thursday.

Dunmore publican and Tuam Councillor Joe Sheridan says if something is not done now, tourism could be jeopardised for a decade.