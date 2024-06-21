Galway Bay FM

21 June 2024

Dunmore Councillor Ollie Turner elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

It’s after Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan was elected Cathaoirleach of County Galway – the youngest ever, at just 25 years old.

Albert’s speech received a strong round of applause, while Ollie’s drew much laughter from those in attendance at County Hall.

Leas-Cathaoirleach Councillor Turner spoke to David Nevin afterwards.

