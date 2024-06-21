Dunmore Councillor Ollie Turner elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Share story:

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

It’s after Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan was elected Cathaoirleach of County Galway – the youngest ever, at just 25 years old.

Albert’s speech received a strong round of applause, while Ollie’s drew much laughter from those in attendance at County Hall.

Leas-Cathaoirleach Councillor Turner spoke to David Nevin afterwards.