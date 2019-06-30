Dunkellin Bridge set to reopen in October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunkellin Bridge is expected to reopen to single lane traffic at the beginning of October.

It’s as rehabilitation works got underway this week following a funding allocation of 200,000 euro from the Office of Public Works.

The bridge collapsed last year while undergoing flood mitigation works, resulting in a long-running closure which has caused significant traffic disruption.

The new bridge will consist of a single span of pre cast units – with the external wall to be clad with existing stone from the original bridge.

Work over the next two months will see structural upgrade work to the existing arches and preparation of supports for new bridge beams.

Local councillor Joe Byrne says the closure of Dunkellin Bridge is a long-running issue and locals have been very patient.

